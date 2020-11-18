Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.36. Associated Banc posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASB. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,567,000 after buying an additional 758,499 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,601,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,265,000 after buying an additional 440,590 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,248,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,996,000 after buying an additional 209,595 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,478,000 after buying an additional 1,250,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,825,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 321,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

