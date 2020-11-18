Assure Holdings Corp. (IOM.V) (CVE:IOM) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Assure Holdings Corp. (IOM.V) (CVE:IOM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.25. Assure Holdings Corp. (IOM.V) shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53.

About Assure Holdings Corp. (IOM.V) (CVE:IOM)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

