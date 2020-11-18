Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ATCMF stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATCMF shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 price target on shares of Atico Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 price objective on shares of Atico Mining in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

