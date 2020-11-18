Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Get Atreca alerts:

In other Atreca news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 398,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,177.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $133,766.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $739,054 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.