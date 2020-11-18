aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 190.06%.

LIFE opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $32.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIFE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

In other news, Director John K. Clarke sold 7,260 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $29,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,492 shares in the company, valued at $30,042.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 9,560 shares of company stock worth $38,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

