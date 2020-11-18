Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 118.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.73.

Shares of AVY opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

