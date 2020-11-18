Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.73.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $156.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.