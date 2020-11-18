AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 162.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). Equities analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AVROBIO by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after acquiring an additional 647,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 632,522 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,725,000. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 401,927 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

