Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.25

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 2174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 420.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

