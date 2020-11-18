B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.07

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 2268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $808.99 million, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 40,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $1,066,000.00. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $1,599,600.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 138,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,383 over the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,828,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

