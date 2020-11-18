Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $150.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.29. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

In related news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henry E. Bartoli sold 35,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $88,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,139,816 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,699. 53.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

