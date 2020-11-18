Baillie Gifford UK Growth (BGUK.L) (LON:BGUK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $216.00

Baillie Gifford UK Growth (BGUK.L) (LON:BGUK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 216 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.80), with a volume of 486764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.74).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 179.97. The stock has a market cap of $270.18 million and a PE ratio of 1,025.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Baillie Gifford UK Growth (BGUK.L) (LON:BGUK)

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth (BGUK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth (BGUK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.