Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the October 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 299.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNMDF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banca Mediolanum to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:BNMDF opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

