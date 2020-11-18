Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 37,952 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,952 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 57.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.2% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 55,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

NYSE SLB opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

