Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 417 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $159.86 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securiti increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.61.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

