Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 4,755 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 209.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 215,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,610,000 after buying an additional 42,288 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 274.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 32,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXN opened at $127.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALXN. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

