Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 5,095 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,036,000 after purchasing an additional 71,030 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,217.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,948 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,446,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $49.75.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

