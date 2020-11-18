Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 6,755 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $125,929,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2,454.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,308 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 753,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,325,000 after purchasing an additional 591,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 625,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,924,000 after acquiring an additional 464,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.23. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $120.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,886 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

