Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Applied Materials stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $75.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.33%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

