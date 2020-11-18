Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Masco by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 153,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Masco by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Masco by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.