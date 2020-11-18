Banco Santander S.A. Buys 160 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $71,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $298.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,867.26 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.55.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

