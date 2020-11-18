Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 122.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,848,000 after buying an additional 3,127,251 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $174,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $123,772,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $90,455,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 79.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,238,000 after buying an additional 482,785 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEAM. BidaskClub downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.72.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $196.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.96. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $216.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

