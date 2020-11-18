Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.56 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $234,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $11,996,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $99,243,000 after acquiring an additional 37,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,587. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $381.92 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $168.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CSFB raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.33.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

