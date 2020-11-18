Banco Santander S.A. Has $711,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,696 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Voya Financial by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,680,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,035,000 after purchasing an additional 291,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 297,814 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 738,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after purchasing an additional 313,370 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Voya Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 71,538 shares during the period.

Shares of VOYA opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

