Banco Santander S.A. Has $772,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,767,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,925 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 279,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 182,175 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Truist initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

