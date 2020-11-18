Banco Santander S.A. Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 235.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 174.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,924,000 after buying an additional 2,090,026 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth $171,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 196.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,451,000 after buying an additional 1,245,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,325,000 after buying an additional 1,070,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 410.9% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,312,000 after buying an additional 964,492 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

The Allstate stock opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.