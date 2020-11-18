Banco Santander S.A. Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 393.2% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

Shares of COP stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

