Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $176.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $19,660,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

