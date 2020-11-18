Banco Santander S.A. Invests $1.77 Million in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.42.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $302.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -181.40 and a beta of 1.52. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $369,996.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,314.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $3,360,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,955 shares of company stock worth $35,149,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

