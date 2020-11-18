Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

NYSE:SHW opened at $731.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

