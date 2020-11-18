Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Okta by 109.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,497,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,679 shares of company stock valued at $79,222,487 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $226.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.14. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $251.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

