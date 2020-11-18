Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 3,282 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

NYSE LLY opened at $141.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $112.86 and a twelve month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

