Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 500 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $264,421,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 113.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,474,000 after purchasing an additional 546,242 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,245,000 after purchasing an additional 257,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,175,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,439,000 after purchasing an additional 235,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3,398.7% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 241,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,244,000 after purchasing an additional 234,512 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.07.

Shares of PH opened at $263.12 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $269.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,956 shares of company stock valued at $13,181,558 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.