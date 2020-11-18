Banco Santander S.A. Raises Holdings in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after buying an additional 374,200 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 658,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,404,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after buying an additional 428,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,393,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.46. Wabtec Co. has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.75.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius initiated coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

In other Wabtec news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $3,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 161,561 shares of company stock worth $11,169,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.