Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 28.1% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 6.9% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $163.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

