Banco Santander S.A. Sells 152 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 374.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.51.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,342 shares of company stock worth $1,968,588.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.80. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $117.50.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

