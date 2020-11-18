Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 118,936 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.81. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.20. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

