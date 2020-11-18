Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,879 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 17,928 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Comcast stock opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $227.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

