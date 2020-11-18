Bank of America Upgrades Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) to “Neutral”

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.97 million. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 151.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 55,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

