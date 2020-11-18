Barclays Boosts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $27.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.
Shares of CNP stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 39.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.
See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.