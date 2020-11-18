Barclays Boosts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $27.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 39.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

