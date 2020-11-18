Barclays Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $103.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $89.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $47,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

