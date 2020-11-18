Barclays Increases WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $107.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $94.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

WEC stock opened at $100.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average of $93.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

