Barclays Raises The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $73.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by Barclays from $61.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

SO stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Southern has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

