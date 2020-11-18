Barclays Upgrades Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) to “Overweight”

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CYBBF. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Investec lowered Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Money UK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04.

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.