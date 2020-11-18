Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 12.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPV opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

