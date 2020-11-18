Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the October 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 813,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $1.36. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.04.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

