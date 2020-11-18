BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) Sets New 1-Year High at $179.50

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) (LON:BBH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 179.50 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.31), with a volume of 1331037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.30).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 170.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.72.

In related news, insider Josephine Dixon acquired 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £3,804.80 ($4,971.00).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

