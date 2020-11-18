Beacon Price Hits $0.0084 on Major Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a market capitalization of $4,404.42 and $2.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00260031 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00026607 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00011213 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006647 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011374 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

