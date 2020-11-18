Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Balentine LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the second quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX opened at $242.41 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.66 and a 200-day moving average of $245.80.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

