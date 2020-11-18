Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.29

Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 46596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 million and a P/E ratio of -34.29.

About Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU)

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. Its principal property is the Perseverance porphyry copper/molybdenum project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres located in northwestern Arizona.

